Melbourne Storm vs North Queensland Cowboys start time, results, news for 2020 round 18

With the NRL minor-premiership looking more and more likely to be headed to Penrith, the Melbourne Storm will push to secure a top-two finish when they come up against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Despite currently being displaced in the Sunshine State due to Victoria’s COVID outbreak, the Storm have enjoyed scintillating form up north.

Securing a home semi-final, as it were, would go a long way to dislodging the efforts of either the Roosters or the Eels in the semi-finals who would be forced to travel to hostile ground for a blockbuster showdown.

A win of the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon will go a long way to bringing that plan one step closer to reality.

With the Cowboys’ season all but over, the Queenslanders will fight to impress incoming coach Todd Payten as he prepares to claim the reins at North Queensland next season.