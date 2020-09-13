Melbourne Storm defeat North Queensland Cowboys, Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston

The Melbourne Storm steamrolled the undisciplined Cowboys 36-20 on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland to secure a top-four finish for the 2020 NRL season.

However it was an uncharacteristically unpolished display from the Storm that drew question marks about their form in the lead-up to the finals.

Queensland league legend Johnathan Thurston barely gave Melbourne a pass-mark for their efforts on Sunday.

“By their standards probably [score them] a 5.5,” Thurston said on Nine.

“I think they’ve had 10 maybe 11 errors. They’ve had a lot of the ball but errors have let them down. They haven’t been as clinical as we normally see. They leaked 20 points from a side sitting 14th on the ladder.”

Cameron Munster of the Storm is congratulated by Cameron Smith after scoring a try (Getty)

Thurston wasn’t the only one expressing concern about the Storm.

Roosters great Brad Fittler also noticed that Melbourne appeared to be in “second gear” against the struggling Cowboys.

“I think Melbourne are cruising a little bit. [They] look like they’re in second-gear at the moment,” Fittler said of the Storm at halftime.

League icon Paul Vautin questioned whether the Storm were in the right frame of mind at the pointy end of the season.

“It’s almost as if they’re in a training game,” he said.

“In the next couple of weeks they play the Tigers and the Dragons, bottom-placed teams, so they’re going to want to pick it up before the finals.”

After the win, Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster conceded that his side were simply not up to scratch in a game that saw 56 points scored.

“Yeh I guess it wasn’t a great defensive display from us,” he told Nine.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board in defence. We pride ourselves in that.”

Josh McGuire is tackles as Cam Smith celebrates another Storm try (Getty)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow gave the Cowboys the perfect start, reaching over the try-line in the corner to get the lead early, only for a brain-snap from his teammate Josh McGuire to undo all that good work and flipped the momentum Melbourne’s way.

The Cowboys enforcer was taking a hit-up on his own 20-metre line early in the first half, and after the second tackle was complete, he played the ball before saying something to the referee which instantly caused the whistle to be blown.

As his teammates continued to make metres up-field, play was stopped and the ref pointed to McGuire and sent him to the sin-bin. All of a sudden the Storm – who were defending at the time – had a penalty in prime position.

“He’s mouthed off,” Nine NRL commentator Paul Vautin said.

“He’s said something to the ref and he’s been put in the bin. That’s unheard of.

“Must’ve been a personal spray at the ref because otherwise he wouldn’t be that angry.”

McGuire sin-binned for ‘mouthing off’

The Storm immediately scored their first try from there through Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui extended their lead soon after.

Josh Addo-Carr and Munster were able to take further advantage, each scoring to give Melbourne to a 20-point lead at half-time.

Munster ‘hurdles’ Cowboys to score

After the second half commenced, the Storm picked up where they left off, with an awesome hurdling effort over Cowboys defenders by Munster for his double.

North Queensland mustered up a bit of fightback with Esan Marsters finding some space to score under the posts and then Kyle Feldt had a sensational leap over Addo-Carr to keep his side in touch.

But Storm playmaker Jahrome Hughes ended any hopes of a miraculous comeback before Valentine Holmes scored a garbage time try to save face after an average overall performance from the highly-paid fullback.

Feldt out-leaps Addo-Carr