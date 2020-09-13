Melbourne CBD anti-lockdown protest erupts, police arrest dozens

Police are making dozens of arrests across Melbourne as anti-lockdown protesters continue to turn out in large numbers despite a massive police presence.

Mounted police and heavily armed riot police were among hundreds of officers swarming the CBD today to stamp out the protests, which are unlawful under current Public Health Orders.

One group of protesters on Peel Street in the CBD huddled together and linked arms as they were surrounded by a ring of riot police.

One man could be seen being dragged away by heavily-armed officers.

Another group was heard chanting “freedom” as it marched through the court precinct in the inner city.

A number of protesters have reportedly travelled into Melbourne to take part, in defiance of border bans.

One mother and daughter duo who travelled from Bendigo, a two-hour drive north of Melbourne, told police they didn’t care if they were fined as they would fight it in court.

It comes after protests in Melbourne’s CBD yesterday were crushed by authorities, with police outnumbering the attendees.

In an online group chat, participants blamed each other for the lacklustre turnout.

Today, organisers didn’t reveal locations for today’s protests until 20 minutes before they were due to start in an effort to outsmart police.

The protest has also broken up into a series of smaller groups in an effort to evade authorities.

Earlier today, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews praised the “outstanding” job of police amid allegations of heavy-handedness.

“No protest is … anything other than selfish at this ,” Mr Andrews told this morning’s press conference.