Masika Kalysha’s Ex-Landlord Claims She Squatted in His House, Stole Appliances

David Weintraub calls the reality TV star ‘the biggest garbage can human being, disgusting lying scam artist low-life person’ when stopping by Brandi Glanville’s podcast.

Masika Kalysha‘s issues seem endless. Her reignited beef with Hazel-E is still pretty much on going, and now the TV personality is facing another problem as her former landlord, David Weintraub, accused her of squatting in his house and stealing some of his appliances after leaving the property.

During his recent appearance on Brandi Glanville‘s podcast, the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” producer hurled insults at Masika over lease. “When I say the biggest garbage can human being, disgusting lying scam artist low-life person is this woman Masika Kalysha Tucker that happened to be on one of our shows, Love & Hip Hop — who attempted to buy a house from me but committed fraud,” he said.

David then explained that he rented one of his houses in Calabasas to her, but it appeared Masika avoided paying the lease agreement by using COVID-19 eviction moratorium. Not only that, but the reality TV star apparently also squatted in his house, which prevented him from visiting or selling the property. Furthermore, once she finally left the house, Masika allegedly stole some of his appliances like washer and dryer.

Masika has yet to respond to the accusation.

It arrives amid her reignited beef with Hazel E. The ladies participated on “The Conversation” to try putting any problems they had with each other in the past to no avail as they ended up getting into a physical altercation. During the first part of their episode, Masika and Hazel kept taking shots at each other until the latter sarcastically said her nemesis’ daughter has so much to look up to.

Not having it, Masika got up, threw a glass of water at Hazel and tried to get in her face. Security quickly rushed to separate the two women as Masika hurled insults at Hazel, who hit back, “You’re such a great wh**e.” She added, “Go back and ask for tips on OnlyFans.”