Mark Ruffalo Reacts After Chris Evans Accidentally Leaks His Own Nude Pic

WENN

The Hulk actor cracks a joke as he makes light of the accidental nude picture shared to millions of followers by the Captain America star on social media.

–

Mark Ruffalo has reached out to Chris Evans after his “Avengers: Endgame” co-star accidentally leaked what appeared to be his own sexually-explicit photo online.

The Hollywood hunk, known for playing Captain America on the big screen, took to his Instagram Stories this weekend (12-13Sep20) to share a screen recording from an iPhone and, when the video ended, it showed the phone’s camera roll.

The pictures included several of Chris, along with a dark photo of a penis.

And while there’s no way of confirming who the man in the photo is, or whose camera roll is captured in the video, the clip was swiftly deleted, leading followers to believe it was Chris’ manhood which had been accidentally exposed to the world.

He has yet to address the error, but his Marvel co-star Mark took to Twitter to seemingly react to the post, insisting he has nothing to be worried about because controversial U.S. President Donald Trump will always be making new headlines.

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” he wrote, quipping, “See… silver lining.”

Meanwhile, Chris’ brother, fellow actor Scott Evans, also appears to have poked fun at the scandal, tweeting, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss (sic).”

Scott’s post comes as fans of the clean-cut star, who was recently linked to British beauty Lily James, are doing their best to bury the incident online by flooding the hashtag “#ChrisEvans” with photos of the 39 year old with his beloved dog Dodger.