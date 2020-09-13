Many blockchain projects have ‘smoke-and-mirror’ strategies: Avalanche CEO By Cointelegraph

Many blockchain projects have ‘smoke-and-mirror’ strategies: Avalanche CEO
Emin Gün Sirer, founder and CEO of the blockchain protocol, Avalanche, took to Twitter to explain why he considers that many blockchain projects keep applying dubious strategies in the industry.
Sirer considers that some projects are based on “lots of hype, lots of technical-sounding claims,” partnership with companies “too embarrassed to say they were duped,” and also with no actual working novel system.
