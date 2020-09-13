Man’s heroic actions saved woman’s life from destructive house fire

Neighbour Andrew Berg told he saw the woman and rushed to try and help her.
“(I) grabbed the ladder, ran around back of my house and managed to get her attention through a bit of yelling and the light of a torch.
“We managed to pull her over the fence.”
After everyone was deemed safe, residents in the street were left to watch as the intense fire spread from the first home to Mr Berg’s neighbouring property.
Firefighters who rushed to the scene worked through the night and into this morning to save Mr Berg’s home, however the first home was destroyed — causing around $500,000 in damages.
Metropolitan Fire Service acting commanding officer Simon Kirkmoe said the fire was made worse by the amount of property kept inside the home and its backyard.
“(A) strong, radiant heat through the amount of fuel load in the house spread this,” he said.
Authorities say the fire was accidental and has been told several complaints about hoarding at the property have been made to council in the past, with some neighbours fearing it was a danger to others.