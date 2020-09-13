Man jailed for eight months after two WA quarantine breaches within days

Five days after that order, however, officers who arrived to check on him found that he was not at the property. They then charged him with failing to comply with a public health direction.

Then, four days later, police who were doing traffic patrols in Midland pulled the man over during a second quarantine breach.

He was taken into custody and faced court on Friday, where a magistrate sentenced him to two months in jail for the breaches and six months behind bars for driving with a disqualified licence.