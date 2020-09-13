Live blog: Patriots-Dolphins game updates from Week 1

Christopher Price
September 13, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Welcome back to football! The 2020 regular season technically started Thursday night, but Sunday marks the beginning for most teams, including the Patriots. Keep it here all afternoon for the latest updates on the New England-Miami opener. Between now and kickoff, we’ll have an inactive analysis, the final betting line, weather updates, and the latest updates from Foxborough.
Pregame reading
Get Boston.com’s browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.
Turn on notifications