Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Will Come in New Color, Devices Available From September 15

Proven leaker known as “L0vetodream” has today shared a range of information about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6, charging features, and product release dates.

In a series of tweets teased earlier today, the leaker explained that the Apple Watch Series 6 would come in a new, unspecified color.

new color for Apple Watch

— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

The iPhone 12 has been repeatedly rumored by a variety of reliable sources to be arriving in a new blue color. In what may be a mere coincidence, Apple is also using an all-blue color scheme for its Tuesday event. Although the leaker does not say what new color is coming to the Apple Watch, it seems likely that it will be blue to match the new ‌iPhone 12‌ models.

The leaker’s other information was far more ambiguous, stating that an unspecified Apple product will have fast-charging functionality. Considering that WatchOS 7 has new sleep-tracking capabilities, thereby reducing the amount of time the watch is available to charge, and the other leaked color information for the Apple Watch Series 6, it would make sense for fast-charging to come to the new Apple Watches.

quick charge for Apple （ ）

— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

A further tweet suggested that new Apple devices will be available from Tuesday, September 15; the same day as the Apple event. Again, this may refer to the Apple Watch Series 6 or perhaps other devices likely to be unveiled during the event, such as the iPad Air 4.

online Sep 15

— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020

While Apple often leaves a gap between the initial announcement, pre-order, and release, it occasionally makes products available to purchase on the day of the announcement. Whatever the exact devices the tweet is referring to may be, the leaker alleges that they will be available to order on Tuesday.

The leaker also said that a new device will be arriving for $569 to $599. This approximate price range probably corresponds to the upcoming ‌iPad‌ Air 4, which is also expected to be announced next week.

Earlier this month, L0vetodream said that there will be “no watch this month,” but this seems unlikely given the large number of reports that Tuesday’s event will focus on new Apple Watch and ‌iPad‌ models. This makes it even more difficult to decrypt the exact meaning behind the leaker’s tweets and determine which products they are referring to.

Apple’s fall event takes place on Tuesday, and will likely see a range of new product reveals, such as the Apple Watch Series 6, ‌iPad‌ Air 4, and possibly more.