Lachie Neale facing nervous wait after dangerous tackle in win over Swans, Brisbane Lions news

Brownlow Medal favourite Lachie Neale faces a nervous wait he was involved in an incident that could face scrutiny from the AFL’s Match Review Officer in the win over Sydney.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Lions’ 11. 7. (73) to 6. 5. (41) win in Cairns, when Neale drove Sydney youngster Nick Blakey into the turf in a tackle attempt.

Blakey was given a free kick for holding the man, but MRO Michael Christian is likely to pay close attention to the aftermath of Neale’s tackle, which saw the Swans youngster’s head hit the ground.

The tackle wasn’t the traditional ‘sling’ motion which the AFL has tried to outlaw, and Neale’s case is likely to be helped by Blakey being able to run out the match after the incident.

Lachie Neale is likely to face scrutiny from the AFL’s MRO over this tackle on Nick Blakey (Fox Footy)

Neale’s tackle on Blakey was perhaps the result of a frustrating outing which saw the prolific ball-winner held to just 15 disposals, well below his season average of 27.4.

In what was a true wet-weather arm-wrestle for the majority of the evening, Brisbane burst to life with a six-goal final quarter to seal the win.

After going into the final change facing a 13-point deficit, the Swans threatened a major upset by kicking the opening two goals of the final term to draw within a goal.

However, Brisbane flexed its muscles, kicking three goals inside the space of four minutes to finally put the Swans away for good.

While Neale was shackled by the Swans midfielders, the Lions showcased their midfield depth, with the likes of Jarryd Lyons stepping up.

The Lions locked up a top-two spot with a ferocious final quarter burst against the Swans (Getty)

Following the match, Lions coach Chris Fagan lauded his side’s midfield, adamant that his side wasn’t a one-man band.

“Lachie gets a lot of attention and he deals with it well, but the thing is all year the other guys have been standing up in there, whether it be Jarryd Lyons, Jarrod Berry, Cam Ellis-Yolmen, Hugh McCluggage, Dayne Zorko. They all take their time in there,” he said.

“We’re certainly not a midfield that is just reliant on Lachie Neale to play well.

“We love it when he plays well, but we’ve shown all year that at times when he gets stopped, which is not very often, we’ve got other guys who can step up to the mark.”

The win means Brisbane has a top two spot on the ladder and a home final in the first week locked up ahead of a match-up against Carlton next Saturday night.