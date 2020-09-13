Kim Kardashian Responds to Criticism Over Her New Maternity Collection

Back in February, the 39-year-old star discussed how challenging it is to run a company.

“I credit every business venture that I’ve been in until this point, to really understand what it takes, and how involved you really have to be if you want it to be the best,” she said in an interview with The New York Times.

Along with SKIMS and KKW Beauty, Kim appears to be expanding her empire. Earlier this month, E! News reported she’s entering the lifestyle space after trademarking KKW Home.

According to the documents, which E! News obtained, fans can expect to shop for “towels, shower curtains, textiles for home furnishings, comforters, aromatherapy diffusers, bath products, body sponges, bathroom candles, household containers for storing and organizing cosmetics” and many more.