Kelly Clarkson to Get Personal on ‘Therapeutic’ New Album Following Split From Husband

The singer-turned-talk show host describes her upcoming studio album as ‘therapeutic’ following her separation from Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage.

Kelly Clarkson plans to get “personal” on her new album.

The hitmaker, who recently split from husband Brandon Blackstock, reveals, in a preview of this week’s episode of “Sunday Today With Willie Geist“, it’s been “therapeutic” to revisit past situations while creating the album.

“This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” Clarkson shares. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now.”

“It’s been very therapeutic for me,” she adds. “It’s very honest.”

The “Catch My Breath” hitmaker filed for divorce from Blackstock in June (20), after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share two children together – six-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington.

Despite a number of the tracks being about their parents’ failed relationship, Clarkson adds that one song off her upcoming album has her kids’ stamp of approval.

“There’s one that my kids sing in the car. ‘Cause I’m going through mixes, and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird,'” she expresses. “Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along.”

Although River and Remy like the song, they don’t know what it’s about, as Clarkson explains, “They’re four and six, and so, that’s a little different, but whatever. It is what it is.”

A release date for the new album has yet to be confirmed.