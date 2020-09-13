Kelly Clarkson Describes Divorce as the “Worst Thing Ever”

Just last week, Kelly addressed her divorce and explained why she doesn’t want to go into detail about it.

“I am a very open person,” she expressed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved.”

“There are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss …’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm,” she added. “It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.”

When she’s ready to share that part of her life publicly, she said she will.

“I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something,” she explained. “It definitely wouldn’t be planned.”