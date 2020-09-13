Kelis Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Instagram

The ‘Good Stuff’ singer is over the moon to announce to her online devotees the arrival of her first daughter, the new addition to her growing family with husband Mike Mora.

Kelis is a mum again after welcoming a baby girl with husband Mike Mora.

The 41-year-old hitmaker announced the news in a video on Instagram, telling fans she’s “been kind of MIA… for a really good reason cause I just had my baby.”

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’m generally a really private person, with my personal life, but I wanted to kind of bring my fam in, bring you guys in, to sort of talk about all of these women’s things we go through that no one really tells us about,” she shared.

Kelis went on to share that she welcomed her daughter “a week ago,” gushing, “I had a girl by the way, so I’m very excited about that, it’s my first girl.”

The “Trick Me” star later shared a picture holding her newborn daughter’s hand, along with the caption, “She’s just the sweetest little thing.”

The new arrival is the second child for Kelis and Mike – they also share four-year-old son Shepherd. Kelis is also mum to 11-year-old son Knight with ex-husband Nas.