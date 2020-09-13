Kane Cornes urges AFL umpires to stop rewarding ‘serial stager’ Dylan Grimes

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has called for umpires to stop awarding soft free kicks to Dylan Grimes, labelling the Richmond defender a “serial stager”.

Cornes pointed to an incident in Richmond’s win over Geelong on Friday night where Grimes fell to the ground after taking a mark and was rewarded with a 50m penalty.

Grimes was involved in a staging controversy during Richmond’s Round 13 win over Essendon, fined by the AFL for a second staging offence before having the sanction overturned at the Tribunal.

Cornes said he didn’t blame Grimes for continuing to accentuate contact due to being consistently rewarded by umpires.

Dylan Grimes is in hot water for yet another staging incident this season (Getty)

“Until the umpires want to stamp this out and stop paying it … because we’ve seen all of these are rewarded with free kicks,” he told AFL Media’s The Round So Far.

“We know what happened there when Essendon kicked the goal through (Anthony) McDonald-Tipungwuti and it came back, and we’re seeing this one here against the Western Bulldogs – all are awarded with free kicks.

“What the umpires have to do is identify Dylan Grimes as a serial stager, someone who continually exaggerates contact and not pay the free kicks, that’s the only way he’ll stop doing it.

“It’s a shame because he was the best player on the ground.”