Home Entertainment Kaley Cuoco Defends Wearing Mask During Workout

Kaley Cuoco Defends Wearing Mask During Workout

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 8 minutes ago. Posted 8 minutes ago

“I’m protecting myself and everyone around me.”

You know Kaley Cuoco.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Earlier this week, The Big Bang Theory star shared a video of her “newest obsession during COVID/quarantine” aka “20 mins, a jump rope, and good music.”

But instead of applauding her fancy footwork and jump rope skills, people took to the comments to criticize her for wearing a mask during her workout.

The comments got so out of hand that Kaley had to reply and defend herself. “For everyone and their mask comments,” she wrote, “I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was.”

“I also wear a mask when I’m outside around others. I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.”

Fans supported the star for speaking up.

They thanked her for “protecting others” and called her a “role model”:

And another person said she was “incredible” and gave her killer workout the props it deserved:

Keep crushing it, Kaley!


TBS

For more on staying safe during the coronavirus, click here.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©