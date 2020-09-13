Kajol wishes her son Yug happy birthday in a special way

Today Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s son Yug marks his 10th birthday. The actress is in Singapore with her daughter Nysa as the latter resumes her studies there. Since mommy Kajol is missing her son’s birthday, she shared a special post on Instagram to wish her son.

Kajol shared a reverse-video of Yug falling into a pool and captioned it saying, ‘I know nothing, I know everything – Yug Devgan. Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha. Miss u more than I can say.” Now that’s really a cool way to express her feelings. While Kajol is in Singapore, Ajay is in Mumbai with Yug and also handling his professional commitments. Ajay and Kajol sure know how to divide-up the parental responsibilities.



