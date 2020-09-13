Jeremy Tardy Quits ‘Dear White People’ as He’s Denied Pay Bump Received by His White Peer

Instagram

The Rashid Bakr depicter accuses Lionsgate bosses of racial discrimination due to pay disparity between black and white cast members ahead of fourth and final season.

–

Jeremy Tardy will be leaving “Dear White People” ahead of its fourth and final season after accusing Lionsgate bosses of racial discrimination.

The 29-year-old actor, who appeared in a recurring capacity as Rashid Bakr on the show, revealed in a social media post he is not returning as he detailed the allegations.

While Tardy accused them of the discrimination, Lionsgate officials, who produce the series, insist it was nothing more than a financial situation.

“After being offered to return for several episodes my team was notified that our counter offer would not be considered and that the initial offer was the ‘best and final,’ ” he shared on Twitter.

“This news was disturbing because one of my white colleagues – being a true ally – revealed that they too had received the same initial offer and had successfully negotiated a counter offer.”

He continued, “My team expressed this issue to Lionsgate and the producers maintained their position that the white actor was able to negotiate while I was not- regardless of my credits and experience.”

“With this information six recurring cast members, along with myself, banded together on Monday, August 30th to pass on Lionsgate’s initial offers.”

Lionsgate officials responded to Tardy in a statement, via , insisting, “This was a purely financial negotiation regarding deal terms. Lionsgate is committed to equal treatment for all talent regardless of race, gender, age or sexual orientation.”

“We are very proud of Dear White People and its place in the national conversation about racial equality and social justice and we look forward to beginning production on its 4th season.”