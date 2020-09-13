Jake Stringer, Kane Cornes slams Essendon star’s body shape after loss

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has called out Essendon forward Jake Stringer for being out of shape after returning from a serious injury this season.

Stringer started the season in fine form, but has struggled to make an impact since his return from a syndesmosis injury suffered against Collingwood in Round 5.

The 25-year-old’s body shape has been a talking point throughout this season, particularly in the clash against Collingwood where the commentary team had noted that he looked out of shape.

After he was a virtual bystander in Essendon’s 50-point loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday, Cornes put it on Stringer to put in the work during the off-season.

Stringer has struggled to have his usual impact on games since returning from injury a few weeks ago (Getty)

“I’ll get smashed for this and the PC brigade will come after me,” he told Nine’s AFL Sunday Footy Show.

“If you’re a full-time professional athlete, you don’t present yourself like that. To steal (Port Adelaide coach) Ken Hinkley’s line, you get what you deserve in footy.

“That’s why he returns five disposals yesterday, he’s not fit enough. When you don’t perform and present that out of shape, you run the risk of being criticised for it.

“He needs to look at what Christian Petracca has done and what Max Gawn has done in the past if he wants to get the most out of that talent because that display of physical fitness is not good enough.”

Cornes’ call comes after Essendon coach John Worsfold defended his star man’s physique on Nine’s Footy Classified in July.

Worsfold defends Stringer over fitness questions

“I don’t have an issue with his body shape,” he said.

“We’re all built differently. We’ve got some little fellas running around, we’ve got our big guys. We’ve always celebrated that the game of AFL allows for all sizes and shapes to play a role in our game.

“Jake has got a role to play within our club and within the team and he’s been performing that role really well for us so far this year.

“He has a different body shape which I think we should celebrate. We’ll assess him on his output and performance for the team.

“I would like to add that he had an outstanding pre-season. He worked extremely hard and we all got affected through a massive downtime layoff with the COVID strike, but other than that, Jake has worked extremely hard to get himself in best nick to play well for us.”