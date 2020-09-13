It Isn’t ‘to Slim But to Support’

Instagram

Kim Kardashian has yet to release her new SKIMS collection, but it has sparked buzz among internet users as some thought that Kim was trying to make pregnant women look skinny. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star caught wind of the criticism over her maternity collection and took to her Twitter account to address the matter.

“To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support,” Kim wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday, September 13. “The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment.”

“It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling,” she continued. The wife of Kanye West also explained that her SKIMS collections set to be “worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean.”

The 39-year-old reality TV star went to share that she did research prior to creating the category. “We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself,” she wrote to defend herself.

She concluded her message that pregnant women around the world gave “majority of positive feedback,” adding, “I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after.”

Among those who criticized Kim’s maternity collection was actress Jameela Jamil. “It would be cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not to be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shame that their body is changing for an amazing reason,” “The Good Place” alum, who has been speaking out against Kardashians, wrote on the blue bird app.

Kim, meanwhile, introduced Maternity Solutionwear on her own Instagram account Saturday. “What you’ve been waiting for: @SKIMS Maternity is coming soon! Introducing Maternity Solutionwear™ that offers the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy. Launching on Wednesday, September 16 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in 9 colors and in sizes XXS – 5X exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop,” so she said alongside a promotional picture of the collection.