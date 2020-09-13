Home Entertainment Is This The Name Of A Real TikTok Celebrity Or A Completely...

Is This The Name Of A Real TikTok Celebrity Or A Completely Made Up Name?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 10 minutes ago. Posted 10 minutes ago

Take this quiz and find out how truly old you are.

  2. That’s a fake name! “Braxton Cooper” sounds like the protagonist in a video game about milk.


    Via Getty

  5. I made that up. “Kashton Henry” sounds like a founding father who got his ass kicked outside the country’s first Panera.


    Via Getty

  7. Oh yeah, they’re real TikTok stars.


    Via tiktok.com

  8. That’s a name I made up! “Graysyn James” sounds like a crayon color no longer allowed in the continuous 50 States.


    Via Getty

  9. That’s a fake name! “Olyver Elliott” sounds like the name of the man who invented cuckholding.


    Via Getty

  11. That’s a name I made up! The first name is literally “Enron”.


    Via Getty

  12. That’s a name I made up!


    Via Getty

  14. He’s a real TikTok star! How dare you even think Hootie is not real.


    Via youtube.com

  15. I know. I wish Fudge was real too.


    Via Getty

  16. I made that name up! Duh!


    Via Getty

  18. That’s a fake name! Fake twins. Fake twins!


    Via Getty

  19. That’s a fake name! Sounds like lacrosse stick given the gift of life.


    Via Getty

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©