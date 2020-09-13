In Arab States’ Embrace, Israelis See a Reshaped Mideast

There have been false starts: Yossi Shain, head of Tel Aviv University’s school of politics and government, recalled Israelis getting carried away with the idea of peace breaking out in the Middle East at the of the Oslo accords in the 1990s. “This was exactly the discussion which took place among Jews and American Jewry,” he said.

Yet as recently as a decade ago, according to Shimrit Meir, an Israeli analyst of the Arab world, Israel was still commonly depicted across the Middle East as the “source of all evil, and the ultimate other,” and the Palestinian cause was treated as “the most sacred thing.”

The Arab Spring shattered that, she said. No longer did events in Israel or the occupied territories lead the news each night in Egypt and Lebanon. Arab cable news crews in Jerusalem went from busy to bored. “People wanted to talk about their own issues and political challenges,” Ms. Meir said. “And Israelis, little by little, entered the scene. We read it as an opening.”

The Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesman developed a huge social media following. Ms. Meir founded Al-Masdar (“The Source,” in Arabic), a website carrying news about Israel that attracted two million Arab readers. Even Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, translated much of its web content into Arabic to try to push back on Holocaust denial.

Other factors combined to point the Persian Gulf countries toward Israel’s doorstep: The 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the Obama administration, which Israel and gulf leaders both opposed; Iran’s expansionist moves in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, which Israel and the gulf countries saw as grave threats; and the belief that the United States was pulling out of the region.

“They have greater trust in the reliability of Israel’s position than the U.S.,” said Robert Malley, a former Obama administration official who now heads International Crisis Group. Presidents come and go, and White House policies pivot, he said. “But as gulf leaders always tell me, they need some constancy, and they’d find it more in a relationship with Israel, because Israel shares that similar strategic threat perception.”