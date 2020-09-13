Idris Elba Confirms Wife Sabrina Dhowre Gave Birth to Their First Child

Instagram

While talking about his latest movie ‘Concrete Cowboys’ in a new interview, the 48-year-old actor says, ‘I’m a father of two boys, and definitely I can’t wait for my youngest to see this film.’

–

Congratulations are in order for Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre. After successfully beating the coronavirus together, the married couple has been blessed with another thing as the actor recently revealed during an interview with ET Canada that his wife has given birth to their first child together.

Idris confirmed the news while talking about his latest movie “Concrete Cowboys“. Pointing out how important the story of the movie to him, the British star said, “So, it really resonates with me, I’m a father of two boys, and definitely I can’t wait for my youngest to see this film.” He also said that he hopes “people look back at their communities and respect the role that communities play on young men’s lives, young people’s lives” after watching the movie.

Even though Idris confirmed that he and Sabrina have welcomed their first child together, he has yet to reveal further details about their new bundle of joy, such as his birth date and name. Neither Sabrina nor Idri has shared pictures of their baby.

While the baby is Idris and Sabrina’s first child together, the “Luther” alum is also a father Isan, 18, and Winston, 6, from previous relationships.

Idris and Sabrina got engaged in 2018 before exchanging vows a year later in Moroccan. Speaking of their marriage during his appearance on “The View“, the “Thor” star said, “It’s been an interesting year, a lot happened. I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn’t get married again. But I met someone that opened me up. I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

He continued gushing over his wife, “It was love at first sight. I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.”