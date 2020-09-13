How to watch Valencia vs Levante: Live stream La Liga football online from anywhere

It hasn’t been long since the 2019/20 La Liga season wrapped up, but the 2020/21 season is already underway. We’ve got our first derby match on this opening weekend as Valencia play host to local rivals Levante in the Derby del Turia. Don’t miss a moment with our Valencia vs Levante live stream guide.

Valencia has a relatively poo season with a 9th-place finish, just three points shy of a place in the top six. Los Che did, however, progress to the last-16 stage of the Champions League, though they were ultimately dispatched by Atalanta 8-4 on aggregate back in March.

Javi Gracia was brought in during the close season to replace sacked head coach Albert Celades and a number of big-name players have also departed, including Ferran Torres, Rodrigo Moreno, Francis Coquelin, Ezequiel Garay, and Dani Parejo which could be a cause for concern for fans.

Levante finished the 2019/20 season in mid-table which manager Paco Lopez will most likely be targeting again this time around. Los Granotas have been unbeaten during their truncated pre-season with victories against Mallorca, Cartagena, Villarreal, and Castellón, as well as a draw against this weekend’s opponents.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Valencia vs Levante no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Valencia vs Levante: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Mestalla on Sunday for this Derby del Turia match. Kick-off is at 9pm local time.

That makes it an 8pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 5am AEST start on Monday morning.

Watch La Liga online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of La Liga further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the action from Valencia, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

