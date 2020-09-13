How to use Collaborative Inbox with your teammates on Gmail

Working together as a team has been harder than ever in these Covid times. Those working from home have been finding it harder than ever to coordinate with their teammates — especially those who have extensive team dependency such as a customer support service.

For them, Google has a feature called ‘Collaborative Inboxes’ for users of Google Groups users that allows a team of people to collaborate on messages received by a group and even label conversations to make it easier to filter and search for messages.

Before you start using Collaborative Inbox groups, or enable Collaborative Inbox features for an existing group. Here’s how you can create a Collaborative Inbox.

1. Sign in to Google Groups and click the name of a group.

2. Choose an option to either assign a single conversation by clicking the ‘conversation’ or multiple conversations by pointing to each conversation and checking the box next to the poster’s name.

3. From the top choose an option to assign the conversation to yourself by clicking on ‘Take’ or assign the conversation to another group member by clicking on ‘Assign’.

4. Enter the email address of the person to assign the conversation to

6. If you want to remove a conversation that is assigned to you from the top click on ‘Drop.’