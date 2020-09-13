Google has added a new Collaborative Inboxes option in Google Groups that allows members of the Collaborative Inbox with the right set of permissions to assign a conversation to each other and track it.

The feature comes in really handy in the current working circumstance where most people are working from homes and don’t have any physical interaction with team mates or colleagues. This helps keep track of the ongoing project and its progress.

So, if you are wondering how to create Collaborative Inbox in Gmail, follow our step-by-step guide:

Now, there are three ways to create a new Collaborative Inbox — using Admin console, using new groups and using classic groups. In this guide we will see how to create the group using the Admin console.

1. Open Google Groups and sign in using Admin account credentials

2. Open Google Groups and sign in using Admin account credentials

3. Here, enter details like name, description, group email, etc and click Next

4. In the next step you’ll need to define settings for group members with owner, manager and member roles. Also, you can choose to keep the group open for the entire organization or limit it to invitations only.

5. Click the Create Group option to create the group.

Now, if you want to learn how to get started with the new Collaborative Inbox, read our how-to guide

here.

