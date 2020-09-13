How on-chain KYC can breathe new life into enterprise blockchain By Cointelegraph

How on-chain KYC can breathe new life into enterprise blockchain



Of all the developments in blockchain technology over recent years, enterprise adoption has perhaps been the most anticlimactic. As the initial coin offering bubble started to inflate during 2017, blockchain entrepreneurs and commentators alike were hyping the technology as a solution for almost every industry and business problem in existence.

Fast-forward to 2020, and progress in enterprise blockchain has been lethargic at best. Almost without exception, notable implementations of enterprise “blockchain,” such as IBM’s Food Trust or Maersk-led Trade-ins, have used distributed permissioned ledgers.

Jagdeep Sidhu is the lead core developer and co-founder of the Syscoin platform and Blockchain Foundry. As an expert in blockchain technology, Jag also specializes in machine learning, artificial intelligence, client/server development and distributed systems, with nearly 20 years of software development experience. Jag holds a bachelor of technology in computer science from the British Columbia Institute of Technology with a major in AI and digital image processing and a minor in client/server computing.

