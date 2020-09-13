Hong Kong Laureate Forum: Calling Outstanding Young Scientists in Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences!

Article content continued

Mrs DO PANG Wai Yee, Secretary-General of the Council of the Hong Kong Laureate Forum (the HKLF) said: “As of today, we have received positive response from over 20 Shaw Laureates, including several Nobel Laureates and Fields Medalist, to join our Forum.”

Professor Steven Balbus, Shaw Laureate in Astronomy 2013 remarked: “I have nothing but pleasant memories of Hong Kong and I look forward to many more. It’s a city that feels exciting and that things are working. I think the Hong Kong Laureate Forum is going to be extremely exciting and a very special program that’s going to capture the imagination of the public.”

Professor Simon White, Shaw Laureate in Astronomy 2017 said: “I think the significance of the Shaw Prize is because it makes certain aspects of science visible to a wider public. And this fuels the curiosity which leads people to do science, which pushes them to improve their capabilities. I hope the Hong Kong Laureate Forum will make young people really enthusiastic and curious about science.”

The most outstanding 200 young scientists will be selected to join the inaugural Forum by a Scientific Review Panel comprising local and non-local academics. All applicants, either successful or not, will receive email notification in April 2021.

For enquiries regarding application, please contact Forum Programmes and Participants Enquiry at [email protected]

Background

The Hong Kong Laureate Forum is an annual scientific exchange event organized by the HKLF. It aspires to be a world-class academic exchange event to connect the current and next generations of leaders in scientific pursuit. The Forum also promotes understanding and interests of the young generation in Hong Kong and around the world in various disciplines in science and technology. The HKLF was launched in May 2019 and is fully sponsored by Lee Shau Kee Foundation. The important partner of the HKLF is The Shaw Prize Foundation which organizes the annual international award The Shaw Prize.