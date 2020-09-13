Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 7–13 By Cointelegraph

DeFi carnage, Chef Nomi’s admission, $625K prize for cracking Monero: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 7–13
DeFi goes boom as top tokens crash by 50% But enjoy a sudden rebound
It was an industry that looked like it was overheating for some time, and finally, at least for a short while, it appeared that the DeFi bubble had well and truly burst.
Half a dozen major DeFi tokens shed half their fiat value, and the sell-offs erased the gains enjoyed by most DeFi markets during Augusts volatility.
Chef Nomi has returned all funds to the SushiSwap community
can hit $16,000 but only if this resistance level finally breaks
IRS offers a $625,000 bounty to anyone who can break Monero and Lightning
Schiff buys more Bitcoin But theres a twist
Remember, remember Bitcoin tanks in September: Kraken report
Bank of France: Stablecoins could impact EU financial sovereignty for decades
Chinese authorities charge six people over $5.8 billion PlusToken Ponzi scheme
Banks failing to identify up to 90% of suspicious crypto transactions
DeFi: A shrinking window of opportunity
2.0 is coming, unlikely to speed up enterprise DeFi adoption
Bitcoin price balances at $10,000: Discussing BTCs next big move
