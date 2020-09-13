Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 7–13 By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

DeFi carnage, Chef Nomi’s admission, $625K prize for cracking Monero: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 7–13

DeFi goes boom as top tokens crash by 50% But enjoy a sudden rebound

It was an industry that looked like it was overheating for some time, and finally, at least for a short while, it appeared that the DeFi bubble had well and truly burst.

Half a dozen major DeFi tokens shed half their fiat value, and the sell-offs erased the gains enjoyed by most DeFi markets during Augusts volatility.

Chef Nomi has returned all funds to the SushiSwap community

can hit $16,000 but only if this resistance level finally breaks

IRS offers a $625,000 bounty to anyone who can break Monero and Lightning

Schiff buys more Bitcoin But theres a twist

Remember, remember Bitcoin tanks in September: Kraken report

Bank of France: Stablecoins could impact EU financial sovereignty for decades

Chinese authorities charge six people over $5.8 billion PlusToken Ponzi scheme

Banks failing to identify up to 90% of suspicious crypto transactions

DeFi: A shrinking window of opportunity

2.0 is coming, unlikely to speed up enterprise DeFi adoption

Bitcoin price balances at $10,000: Discussing BTCs next big move

