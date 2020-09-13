Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Apple updates coding programs for Canadian educators and students
- Cogeco’s major investor says refusal of acquisition proposal ‘definitive’
- ISPs applaud court’s dismissal of incumbents’ appeals over CRTC wholesale rates
- Here’s what to expect from Apple’s September 15th ‘Time Flies’ event
- Federal Court of Appeal dismisses incumbents’ appeal regarding CRTC wholesale rates
- Telus expands access to $9.95 internet program for students in need in B.C. and Alberta
- Heritage Minister promises upcoming reforms for web giants
- Ryan Reynolds says he’s ‘working’ on bringing Mint Mobile to Canada
- Leaked images point to ‘Pixel 5s,’ could be a Pixel 5 with mmWave support
- Microsoft’s ‘Xbox All Access’ console subscription is coming to Canada
- Cisco and city of Toronto to launch Wi-Fi hotspots in underserved communities
- Microsoft’s Xbox Series X costs $599 in Canada, launches November 10th alongside Series S
- Amazon opening two new fulfillment centres in Hamilton and Ajax, Ontario
- Telus giving free phones, data plans to youth leaving foster care
- Android 11 is here for Google’s Pixel devices
- Canadian consumers receiving maximum advertised internet speeds: CRTC report
- Apple announces September 15 iPhone 12 event
- Next-gen Xbox Series S will cost $379.99 in Canada
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a stunning return to form for the iconic franchise
The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .