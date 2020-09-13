Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Apple updates coding programs for Canadian educators and students

Cogeco’s major investor says refusal of acquisition proposal ‘definitive’

ISPs applaud court’s dismissal of incumbents’ appeals over CRTC wholesale rates

Here’s what to expect from Apple’s September 15th ‘Time Flies’ event

Federal Court of Appeal dismisses incumbents’ appeal regarding CRTC wholesale rates

Telus expands access to $9.95 internet program for students in need in B.C. and Alberta

Heritage Minister promises upcoming reforms for web giants

Ryan Reynolds says he’s ‘working’ on bringing Mint Mobile to Canada

Leaked images point to ‘Pixel 5s,’ could be a Pixel 5 with mmWave support

Microsoft’s ‘Xbox All Access’ console subscription is coming to Canada

Cisco and city of Toronto to launch Wi-Fi hotspots in underserved communities

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X costs $599 in Canada, launches November 10th alongside Series S

Amazon opening two new fulfillment centres in Hamilton and Ajax, Ontario

Telus giving free phones, data plans to youth leaving foster care

Android 11 is here for Google’s Pixel devices

Canadian consumers receiving maximum advertised internet speeds: CRTC report

Apple announces September 15 iPhone 12 event

Next-gen Xbox Series S will cost $379.99 in Canada

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a stunning return to form for the iconic franchise

