Here are the LG Wing and Google Pixel 5s leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.

This week we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from September 5th to September 11th.

LG

LG announced that it will officially unveil the Wing on September 14th, so it only makes sense for leakers to release all the information they have before the South Korean company officially shows off the device.

A leak from this past week reveals the phone in an eight-second video.

In the video, you can see the Wing in its T-mode and its secondary screen on the homepage, with the top part (primary display) on the ‘Quick Settings’ page, as well as the notification panel where you can see notifications, brightness, volume and some of its quick setting tiles.

An LG Wing render was also posted by the leaker Evan Blass. In the image, you see the phone in blue and grey colour variants. It also showcases the device’s triple-rear camera setup and T-shape.

Two additional leaked photos of LG’s flying phone have surfaced. This time we see the phone beside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, showing off just how big the Wing really is.

Google

Así es el … Pixel 5S.#leaks #googlepixel5 #pixel5 #Android11 #androidR pic.twitter.com/3EN4acC0wN — Jose Antonio Ponton (@japonton) September 9, 2020

Leaked images point to Google launching a Pixel 5s. This smartphone may support the Sub-6Hz 5G standard as well as mmWave.

Not much else is known except that looks identical to the other rumoured Pixel 5. Including the square-shaped camera module with two sensors, a back-facing fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch camera.

It looks like Google almost released a blue version of the Pixel 4a that would have matched the ‘Sky’ Nest Mini.

There’s not much else to say, except that hopefully, Google releases another phone in this hue.

Image Credit: Evan Blass