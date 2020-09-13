Hawthorn’s Ben Stratton, Paul Puopolo to retire at the end of the season

Hawthorn premiership duo Ben Stratton and Paul Puopolo will retire from the game at the end of the season.

Both Stratton and Puopolo were part of Hawthorn’s premiership three-peat between 2013-15 and will depart the Hawks as one club players.

Stratton, 31, is the current captain of the club having been appointed the position at the start of the 2019 season.

While 32-year-old Puopolo became one of the game’s most dangerous small forwards having kicked a total of 182 goals to date.

Ben Stratton, Paul Puopolo (Getty)

The duo will be farewelled this weekend when the Hawks take on the Gold Coast Suns on Sunday.

Puopolo will play his 196th game while Stratton will play his 202nd game for the club.

Just last week the Hawks agreed to extend veteran Shaun Burgoyne’s contract for another year where he will attempt to reach the magical 400-game mark.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson lauded both Puopolo and Stratton for their commitment to the club over the years.

“Stratts and Poppy are exceptional examples of Hawthorn people, each with an incredible work ethic and each highly respected among our playing group and within our club,” Clarkson said.

Alastair Clarkson (Getty)

“Stratts is the sort of guy you want beside you when you go into battle. He is relentless, selfless and will never stop competing.

“He never fails to take a teammates-first approach and it is these qualities that make him so highly valued amongst his peers and also the broader footy world.

“Poppy is an incredibly resilient player and person. He came to us as a defender and leaves the game a master of the pressure forward role.

“For most of his career, Poppy was always the first name selected in the side each week because you could never doubt the intensity, energy and pressure he would bring to the game.

2015 Hawthorn premiership squad (Getty)

“Poppy is an amazing example of how far hard work and perseverance can take you in your career.

“Both Stratts and Poppy were drafted to the club as mature age recruits and are fantastic role models for what you can achieve if you have belief and determination.

“As a coach, they are both players you love to have in your side. They never give in and they will put absolutely everything on the line for their teammates and the club.”