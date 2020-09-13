Happy Hour 294: Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad event expectations

Apple’s September event is official, but iPhones aren’t on the agenda this month. Zac and Benjamin discuss what we can expect from iPads to Apple Watches, when we’ll see iPhone 12, and much more. Tune in at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT:

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Sponsored by Fundrise: Welcome to the future of real estate investing.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Stories

The lantern on the bay: Apple Marina Bay Sands illuminates Singapore

Apple rolling out custom-designed ‘Apple Face Mask’ to corporate and retail employees

Peloton launches new ‘Bike+’ exercise bike featuring Apple Watch GymKit support

‘Apple One’ subscription bundle confirmed by Apple Music for Android ahead of Sept. 15 event

Apple officially announces Apple Watch and iPad virtual event for September 15

Bloomberg: Apple September event focused on iPad and Apple Watch, iPhone 12 won’t be announced until October

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

Apple Podcasts

Overcast

Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: