Google’s Android dongle might be named ‘Chromecast with Google TV’

Google’s upcoming Android dongle might be called “Chromecast with Google TV,” according to a retail listing.
Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii found a listing on Target’s retail system that refers to the device with the new name. The listing notes that the device starts at $50 USD (about $67 CAD). It’s worth noting that the device has been codenamed “Sabrina” up until now.
Past rumours suggested that the device would be under the Nest branding, but it appears that Google might be choosing a name that is related to casting.
In terms of the “Google TV” part of the name, reported earlier this year that the tech giant was going to rename Android TV to Google TV. This was never confirmed, but this new product name does make sense if this is the case.
Russakovskii has also revealed that the Target listing shows that the device will come in a few colours including Summer Blue, Summer Melon and Rock Candy.
It’s important to note that the dongle’s actual name and pricing could be completely different from what we see in the Target listing.
Source: @ArtemR (Artem Russakovskii)