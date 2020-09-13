Google Doodle honours 40th anniversary of the first Terry Fox Run

Google has partnered with a Toronto-based artist to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the first Terry Fox Run.
Canadians opening Google on September 13th will see a Doodle designed by Lynn Scurfield. The Doodle depicts the start of Terry’s marathon in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador with inspiration drawn from Canada’s Group of Seven landscape paintings.
“Thank you, Terry, for every step you took towards the cancer-free world you bravely envisioned,” Google has stated in a blog post accompanying the Doodle.
The first Terry Fox Run was held on this day in 1981 and united 300,000 people across Canada to walk, run or cycle in Terry’s memory, and raised $3.5 million CAD for Cancer research.
The Terry Fox Run has raised over $800 million since its inception. Today, the run is being held virtually in his memory.
Image credit: Lynn Scurfield