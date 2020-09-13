Gilead to buy Immunomedics in a $21 billion deal By

© . FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California



() – Gilead Sciences Inc (O:) will acquire biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc (O:) for $21 billion in a deal that would further expand Gilead’s portfolio of cancer treatments, the companies said on Sunday in a statement.

Gilead will buy Immunomedics for $88 per share in cash, according to the statement.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2020, the companies said.