Gilead to buy Immunomedics in a $21 billion deal By

() – Gilead Sciences Inc (O:) will acquire biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc (O:) for $21 billion in a deal that would further expand Gilead’s portfolio of cancer treatments, the companies said on Sunday in a statement.
Gilead will buy Immunomedics for $88 per share in cash, according to the statement.
The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2020, the companies said.
