Home Business Gilead to buy Immunomedics in a $21 billion deal By

Gilead to buy Immunomedics in a $21 billion deal By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California

() – Gilead Sciences Inc (O:) will acquire biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc (O:) for $21 billion in a deal that would further expand Gilead’s portfolio of cancer treatments, the companies said on Sunday in a statement.

Gilead will buy Immunomedics for $88 per share in cash, according to the statement.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2020, the companies said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©