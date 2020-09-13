Franchised esports leagues have allowed players to become full-time employees but critics say game publishers like Activision have too much power over players (Cecilia D'Anastasio/Wired)

Cecilia D’Anastasio / Wired:
Franchised esports leagues have allowed players to become full-time employees but critics say game publishers like Activision have too much power over players — Franchised leagues are a modern experiment in what happens when a marketing initiative becomes a billion-dollar industry.
