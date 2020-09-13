Five cool stats about Alec Mills’ no-hitter against Brewers

Alec Mills on Sunday pitched a no-hitter in the Chicago Cubs’ 12-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, marking the 16th no-hitter in Cubs history.

Mills, a 28-year-old from Tennessee-Martin, walked three and struck out five in a shutout win over Milwaukee.

The no-hitter produced some very cool stats that are worth sharing.

This is the first season ever where the Cubs and White Sox both had a no-hitter in the same year. Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter for the White Sox on Aug. 25. Mills threw his no-hitter for the Cubs a few weeks later on Sept. 13. The Cubs have thrown more no-hitters at Miller Park than the Brewers. The Brewers have never pitched a no-hitter in the 20-year history of Miller Park. The Cubs have pitched two at the park. This is the Cubs’ second no-hitter at Miller Park but first against the Brewers. This is an odd quirk. Carlos Zambrano pitched a no-hitter for the Cubs against the Astros in 2008 at Miller Park. That game was relocated to Miller Park due to Hurricane Ike. This is the fourth time the Brewers have been no-hit. The last time came by Justin Verlander in 2007. Cubs manager David Ross becomes the 11th person to manage and catch a no-hitter in MLB history. He caught Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter in 2016, which was also the Cubs’ most recent no-hitter prior to Mills’.

Mills threw 114 pitches to get the job done. He is now 5-3 on the season and the Cubs have improved to 28-20.

Even in a shortened season some cool history is being made.