Five cool stats about Alec Mills’ no-hitter against Brewers

Alec Mills on Sunday pitched a no-hitter in the Chicago Cubs’ 12-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, marking the 16th no-hitter in Cubs history.
Mills, a 28-year-old from Tennessee-Martin, walked three and struck out five in a shutout win over Milwaukee.
The no-hitter produced some very cool stats that are worth sharing.
- This is the first season ever where the Cubs and White Sox both had a no-hitter in the same year. Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter for the White Sox on Aug. 25. Mills threw his no-hitter for the Cubs a few weeks later on Sept. 13.
- The Cubs have thrown more no-hitters at Miller Park than the Brewers. The Brewers have never pitched a no-hitter in the 20-year history of Miller Park. The Cubs have pitched two at the park.
- This is the Cubs’ second no-hitter at Miller Park but first against the Brewers. This is an odd quirk. Carlos Zambrano pitched a no-hitter for the Cubs against the Astros in 2008 at Miller Park. That game was relocated to Miller Park due to Hurricane Ike.
- This is the fourth time the Brewers have been no-hit. The last time came by Justin Verlander in 2007.
- Cubs manager David Ross becomes the 11th person to manage and catch a no-hitter in MLB history. He caught Jake Arrieta’s no-hitter in 2016, which was also the Cubs’ most recent no-hitter prior to Mills’.
Mills threw 114 pitches to get the job done. He is now 5-3 on the season and the Cubs have improved to 28-20.
Even in a shortened season some cool history is being made.