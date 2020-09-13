Fired Angels clubhouse attendant sues MLB, says he was ‘scapegoat’

A former clubhouse attendant for the Los Angeles Angels isn’t happy about his departure from the team earlier this year.

The attendant has filed a lawsuit against Major League Baseball and the Angels after being fired in March for providing pitchers with an illegal substance to help them grip a baseball better, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

Brian Harkins attorneys allege MLB depicted their client as a “scapegoat” in order to protect themselves after the use of the illegal substance.

The complaint lists defamation and false light as causes of action against MLB and the Angels. It also sites labor-code violations as a cause of action against the club.

Harkins reportedly learned how to make the substance and provided it to players but never applied the material himself. He worked for the Angels for decades before his firing.