Filecoin unveils the second phase of Space Race By Cointelegraph

Filecoin explained in a post that it decided to conduct Space Race 2 after the large participation of miners in the first Space Race, who numbered more than 356 miners from 32 countries worldwide, and after the results from its first iteration.

Filecoin has invited all miners around the world to participate in the second phase of its contest Space Race, which aims to help prepare its mainnet.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.