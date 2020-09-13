Filecoin unveils the second phase of Space Race By Cointelegraph

Filecoin unveils the second phase of Space Race
Filecoin has invited all miners around the world to participate in the second phase of its contest Space Race, which aims to help prepare its mainnet.
Filecoin explained in a post that it decided to conduct Space Race 2 after the large participation of miners in the first Space Race, who numbered more than 356 miners from 32 countries worldwide, and after the results from its first iteration.
