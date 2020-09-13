F1 Tuscan Grand Prix crash

Australian Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo was among a raft of stars warned by stewards after a spectacular crash that followed a restart in the F1 Tuscan Grand Prix.

Twelve drivers from F1’s field of 20 copped warnings for “inconsistent application of throttle and brake” during the incident, which came on a lap-five restart and retired four cars.

The drivers warned were Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen, Daniil Kvyat, Nicholas Latifi, Alexander Albon, Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzia and Carlos Sainz.

Sainz, Giovinazzia, Latifi and Magnussen all retired due to the crash, while Haas driver Romain Grojean narrowly avoided the carnage and blew up over the incident.

“That was f—ing stupid for whoever was at the front,” Grosjean fumed over team radio. “They want to kill us or what? This is the worst thing I’ve seen, ever.”

Dramatic on-board footage from Carlos Sainz’s McLaren during the F1 Tuscan Grand Prix’s big crash. (YouTube)

The field was under the safety car due to a lap one crash that retired Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was leading behind the safety car and under the rules, had control of the race until the start/finish line after the safety car left the track. The Finnish driver tried to negate the long run-up to the line, and the powerful tow effect, by going slowly then taking off at the last moment.

It was legal but caused mayhem in the bunch of cars behind him, sparking a damaging concertina effect and bringing out the red flag.

“There were effectively two starts going on there and the second start met up with the first one before they accelerated,” former driver Martin Brundle explained on Sky F1.

The stewards statement said of Bottas: “Car 77 had the right under the regulations to dictate the pace.

“The Stewards acknowledge the challenges the location of the Control Line presents at this circuit and the desire of drivers to take advantage of the restart.

“However, this incident demonstrates the need for caution to be exercised in the restart situation and note that there was an extreme concertina effect which dramatically increased as it moved down the field.”

Valtteri Bottas leads the F1 Tuscan Grand Prix just before its disastrous restart after a safety car period. (Getty)

Bottas defended his driving post-race.

“Of course when you’re in the lead, you try to maximise your chances and I’m not at all to blame for that,” he said, after finishing second behind teammate Lewis Hamilton.

“Everyone can look at everything they want for it. I was doing consistent speed until I went. Yes, I went late but we start racing from the control line, not before that.

“So the guys behind who crashed because of that, they can look in the mirror. There’s no point whining about it.”

Amid the wreckage, Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo struck Magnussen’s Haas and Latifi’s Williams, while Sainz’s McLaren nailed the back of Giovinazzi’s car. The Alfa Romeo driver blamed the front-runners.

“It’s really dangerous like that. Those at the front have to think of those behind,” Giovinazzi said. “We were flat out.”

Sainz called the incident “unacceptable”.

“I’m glad everyone is okay after such a dangerous accident. That’s the main thing,” he said.

“We really need to look into what happened and figure out what triggered the whole situation to make sure it never happens again. It’s not the first time these restarts get dangerous when you are at the mid-to-back of the field and something needs to be done.”

Ricciardo finished the race fourth, missing out on his first podium for Renault after being overtaken by Red Bull driver Albon.

It was a dramatic race at Mugello, a fast circuit usually used for MotoGP.

Verstappen was involved in a lap one crash involving Kimi Raikkonen, Gasly and Grosjean on turn two, ending his race in the gravel. He later blamed engine failure, saying that he would have been forced to retire regardless of the incident.

“Similar issue to what I had in Monza. No power,” Verstappen said. “It’s the second time we lose points like that, it’s stupid.”

Gasly, a shock winner for AlphaTauri in the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, also retired.

Racing Point driver Stroll crashed out later in the race, blaming either a puncture or suspension failure for the lap 42 incident. It was a serious hit: his car was lifted off the track after sustaining heavy damage and the race was again red-flagged.