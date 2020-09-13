Every Time Celebrity Kids Stole the Show at Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is looking a little different this year.

Given the global coronavirus pandemic, some designers, such as Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs, have opted out of presenting this week.

Others, however, have decided that the show must go on one way or another. Tom Ford and Alice + Olivia, for instance, are solely live-streaming their collections while Jason Wu and Rebecca Minkoff are also hosting in-person events in strict compliance with the state’s health and safety guidelines. Carolina Herrera has chosen to release a short film, as well.

New York Fashion Week for the Spring-Summer 2021 season officially begins Sept. 13, with shows running until Sept. 17. So, there’s no telling what kind of major moments will occur over the next few days.

However, one thing is for sure: Fans won’t see the same star-studded front rows they’ve seen in years past. And sometimes, the biggest looks actually came from the smallest fashionistas—celebrity kids.