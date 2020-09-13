‘Ethereum is where DeFi will continue to be’ By Cointelegraph

Framework’s Michael Anderson: ‘Ethereum is where DeFi will continue to be’
Following the collapse of initial coin offerings, venture capital became the primary funding source for cryptocurrency projects. A slew of crypto-native funds opened their doors, one of them being Framework Ventures, a fund primarily in decentralized finance that was co-founded by Michael Anderson and Vance Spencer.
Cointelegraph previously reported on Anderson’s philosophy of network capital, a change in mindset that is almost necessary in a space where decentralized protocols take the place of traditional companies and equity structures.
