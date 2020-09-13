England beats Australia second ODI, Aussie batting collapse

Australia batted itself into a winning position before dramatically collapsing Sunday as England won the second one-day cricket international by 24 runs to stay alive in the series.

England’s decision to bat first at Old Trafford had appeared to backfire with the world champions limited to 231-9 and Australia reaching 143-2 with 20 overs left.

Australia was making the run chase look easy thanks to a 107-run stand for the third wicket between captain Aaron Finch (73) and Marnus Labuschagne (48). But the tourists then collapsed to 147-6, and 166-8, in Manchester before finishing 207 all out in 48.4 overs.

A trio of England pacers did the damage: Chris Woakes (3-32), Jofra Archer (3-34) and Sam Curran 3-35. In what has become an unwanted tour tradition for Australia, Archer again claimed opener David Warner (6).

Earlier, England’s explosive opener Jason Roy (21) was run out while attempting a quick single from the non-batting end after impressive fielding from Marcus Stoinis.

No England batsman reached 50 with ODI captain Eoin Morgan (42) and test captain Joe Root (39) the top-scorers. Both men were dismissed by leg spinner Adam Zampa who finished with 3-36 off 10 overs.

England celebrates after the Aussie’s collapse. (Getty)

Morgan was dismissed leg before wicket after Finch opted to review the original not out decision, leaving England on 117-5 in the 29th over.

No. 9 Tom Curran (37) and No. 10 Adil Rashid, who hit an undefeated 35 off 26 deliveries, came to England’s rescue at the end of its innings, sharing 76 for the ninth wicket in what would prove to be decisive runs.

Australia was looking to wrap up a series victory after beating England by 19 runs in the first ODI on Friday, also in Manchester.

The third and final ODI is at the same venue on Wednesday as England tries to avoid its first one-day home series defeat since 2015.

There were times in both innings when Morgan’s side looked dead and buried — reduced to 149-8 in the first innings, then seemingly batted out of contention by Finch and Labuschagne.

Even after Tom Curran and Rashid instigated the batting fightback to set Australia a more presentable winning target of 232, that was still well within Australia’s grasp before Woakes and Archer flipped the game on its head with a spell of four wickets for three runs.

Sam Curran, recalled in place of the unfit Mark Wood, stepped into an unfamiliar role at the death with aplomb as he scooped up three lower-order wickets amid a rush of nerves, with Rashid wrapping up the chase when Alex Carey was stumped with eight balls left.

At the start of the innings, Archer sent down a five-over spell of sustained hostility, routinely clearing 90 mph (145 kph) and taking a pair of important wickets. Warner succumbed to Archer for the fourth time in as many innings on tour, cramped for room by pace and a smart angle, before Stoinis was also caught behind after being panicked by a monstrous, rearing delivery that looped into Jos Buttler’s gloves.

Finch, who settled well despite being struck flush on the helmet by Archer, found a calm companion in Labuschagne and the pair proceeded to put on a century stand with apparent ease.

After 30 overs Australia needed only 89 from 120 balls but Morgan’s gamble to fall back on Woakes and Archer took effect with four wickets in the space of 21 deliveries. Woakes was punishingly accurate, lining up Labuschagne lbwto open the door, before rearranging the stumps of both Finch and Glenn Maxwell (1).

Australia still had a route to victory but it took a desperate detour when Sam Curran took two in two balls. Pat Cummins (11) got his angles horribly wrong as he played on and Mitchell Starc wafted behind for a golden duck as the left-armer also neutralized Adam Zampa (2).

Carey represented his side’s last hope but the spiraling rate was too much and was last man out charging Rashid.