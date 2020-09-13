Demi Lovato Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Tweets of Max Ehrich Thirsting Over Selena Gomez

Instagram

One of the tweets finds the actor dissing his singer fiance by saying, ‘Hahaha selena gomez and demi are cute together but boy if you think demi is prettier… you’re WRONG!’

–

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich‘s relationship is being put on a test. People recently blasted the actor after several resurfaced tweets found him thirsting over Selena Gomez and comparing the two former Disney darlings, and Demi has broken her silence through some posts shared on Instagram Stories.

In one of the tweets, Max told boxer Ryan Garcia to fight him because the latter said that he wanted to marry Selena. “Hahaha selena gomez and demi are cute together but boy if you think demi is prettier… you’re WRONG!” the “Under the Dome” star wrote, as he appeared to shade Demi in another tweet, “There’s a female singer that screams so much, that’s why my girl S is better than you know who!”

<br />

Fans were quick to attack Max after reading the resurfaced tweets. “Thank god Selena don’t check her DMs cuz I’m scared what max has sent her,” one person mocked Max. “can’t believe max lied to her face HE LITERALLY LIED TO HER FACE AND TOLD HER HE NEVER TWEETED ABOUT SELENA BEFORE??????” another was in disbelief, as one other said, “THE WAY SELENA PROBABLY DON’T KNOW WHO MAX IS.”

Demi has since broken her silence and claimed that the resurfaced tweets are fake. “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU. Secondly, don’t y’all have more important s**t to write about in 2020??” the “Confident” singer said, urging tabloids to write about Breonna Taylor’s murder instead of her relationship.

Demi Lovato responded to Max Ehrich’s resurfaced old tweets.

“Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s**t out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER,” she continued, telling people to “put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.”