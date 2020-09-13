DeFi mainstreaming impossible until DEXs integrate layer 2, experts say By Cointelegraph

DeFi mainstreaming impossible until DEXs integrate layer 2, experts say
The rapid growth of the decentralized finance sector (DeFi) took a shock after the recent 17.5% drop in (BTC) price. However, it is likely that the DeFi sector will continue to grow as Bitcoin recovers, especially as users continue to look for high-yield strategies as a means to earn interest on their Bitcoin and crypto holdings.
If the sector continues to grow as it did in the first half of 2020, the network will find itself between a rock and a hard place. In recent times, the network has shown several symptoms of being overloaded and unable to scale.
