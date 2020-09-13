Deals: Get the AirPods Pro for $199.00 at Staples ($50 Off)

Staples is now offering the AirPods Pro for $199.00, down from $249.00. This $50 discount is among the best prices that we’ve ever tracked for a new pair of AirPods Pro, and beats the ongoing $219 price tag of the Bluetooth headphones seen at retailers like Amazon and Verizon.

Note: is an affiliate partner with Staples. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods Pro are available for free shipping with an expected delivery date of Wednesday, September 16. You can also choose to pick up the AirPods Pro in stores. The $50 savings will expire on Saturday, September 19, or while supplies last, and it’s likely that Staples will run out of stock at this price before that date.

$50 OFF AirPods Pro for $199.00

Staples also has Apple’s AirPods with Charging Case for $129.00, down from $159.00, which is a price that’s matching Amazon’s current sale. Head to Staples soon to shop the AirPods discounts before they expire.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones. Additionally, our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.