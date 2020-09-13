Darlene Love Shocked and Heartbroken by Sister Edna Wright’s Sudden Death

Facebook

Darlene is ‘in complete shock and so heartbroken’ by the loss of her sister, Honey Cone star, who passed away in a California hospital following a heart attack.

Soul legend Darlene Love is “in complete shock” following the death of her singer sister Edna Wright.

The frontwoman of 1970s girl group Honey Cone suffered a heart attack and died at a California hospital on Saturday (12Sep20), aged 76, and Love is stunned by her passing.

“I’m in complete shock and so heartbroken by the sudden loss of my beautiful baby sister,” Love wrote on Facebook.

“Please keep me and my family in your prayers during this very sad time for us.”

Wright began her career as a back-up singer for artists such as Ray Charles and the Righteous Brothers, and in the late 1960s, she formed R&B group Honey Cone with Carolyn Willis and Shelly Clark.

They scored a big hit with 1971 single “Want Ads”, and followed it up with tracks like “Stick Up”, “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show”, and “The Day I Found Myself”, before splitting in 1973, as Wright embarked on a solo career.

Paying tribute to her, Willis shared, “Working together with Edna was magical. My heart is broken and my love and thoughts go out to her family and daughter Melodye.”

“As a longtime friend and fortunate colleague of Edna, I am blessed to have shared such an inspiring part of my career with her,” added Clark. “She was a force who was loved by so many, including me. It was such devastating news.”