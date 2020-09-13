Cowboys Josh McGuire slammed for sin-bin in loss to Melbourne Storm

NRL legend Brad Fittler did not mince words in sharing his frustration at the ill-disciplined outburst of Cowboys star Josh McGuire in North Queensland’s loss to Melbourne on Sunday.

The Cowboys had a positive start against the Storm, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow reaching over the try-line in the corner to get the lead early against the finals-bound Melbourne side.

Unfortunately that high was shortlived after a brain-snap from Josh McGuire undid all that good work y North Queensland and flipped the momentum firmly Melbourne’s way.

The infamous enforcer was taking a hit-up on his own 20-metre line early in the first half, and after the second tackle was complete, McGuire played the ball before saying something to the referee which instantly caused the whistle to be blown.

Josh McGuire is sent to the sin-bin (Nine)

As his teammates continued to make metres up-field, play was stopped and the ref pointed to McGuire and sent him straight to the sin-bin.

All of a sudden the Storm – who were defending at the time – had the ball in hand and a penalty in prime position inside Cowboys territory.

“He’s mouthed off,” Nine NRL commentator Paul Vautin said.

“He’s said something to the ref and he’s been put in the bin. That’s unheard of.

“[It] must’ve been a personal spray at the ref because otherwise he wouldn’t be that angry.”

Fittler was stunned at the lack of discipline from McGuire, giving him an almighty spray at halftime.

“They nailed the start, the perfect start, and then for their most experienced player -who has played over 220 games – to be sin-binned for foul language towards the referee is just pathetic really,” he said.

“Whatever chance they had, old Josh might’ve taken that away.”

Fittler would be correct.

The Storm scored two tries while McGuire was off the field and the Cowboys would not be able to regain their early momentum again in a 36-20 defeat.

NRL Highlights: Storm v Cowboys – Round 18